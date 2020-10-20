CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC CAN exposure app launches Tuesday | Fairfax Co. schools move forward with reopening plan | Latest test results in DC region
Rudder cofounders use their own freelance experience to create a unique payment platform

October 20, 2020, 10:27 AM

Daniel Bagbey and Colin Healey used their own experiences as freelance creatives to build Rudder, a platform that makes work-for-payment transactions simple and seamless.

Bagbey, a video producer, and Healey an audio producer and musician, founded the Richmond startup in 2020 to automate that process as much as possible, expediting payment for both producers and creators. 

The business partnership actually began as a client relationship when Bagbey produced a music video for Healey’s band in 2018. After Bagbey sent Healey the electronic file and request for payment, he wondered if ta better way to exchange product for payment could exist.

“Why isn’t there a platform that I can go to in order to exchange a file for payment?” Bagbey said. “I want to have the confidence that when he gets his music video, I am also going to get my payment.”

Rudder eliminates the possibility of a freelancer not being paid for their work by linking deliverables to invoices and letting both parties…

