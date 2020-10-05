Public paychecks: Who earns the most on Virginia’s payroll? Check out our 2020 database.

The largest salaries on Virginia’s payroll in 2020 are being earned at the commonwealth’s public universities, according to data provided…

The largest salaries on Virginia’s payroll in 2020 are being earned at the commonwealth’s public universities, according to data provided by Virginia’s Department of Human Resource Management and compiled by the Washington Business Journal.

Charles Phlegar, who became Virginia Tech’s first-ever vice president for advancement in 2015 and works as the university’s chief fundraiser, moved back to No. 1 on the list after being eclipsed last year by University of Virginia President James Ryan. For 2020, Phlegar is earning $696,324 to Ryan’s salary of $695,250.

Scroll down to see our searchable salary database of thousands of Virginia employees.

Lance Collins, the executive director and vice president of Virginia Tech’s new computer science-focused Alexandria campus, and new George Mason University President Gregory Washington are tied with Old Dominion University football coach Ricky Rahne for No. 3 on the list. All three earn $650,000 in annual base salary.

Football and…