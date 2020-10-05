CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. discourages trick-or-treating | Empty chairs in DC honor virus victims | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » Public paychecks: Who earns…

Public paychecks: Who earns the most on Virginia’s payroll? Check out our 2020 database.

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

October 5, 2020, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The largest salaries on Virginia’s payroll in 2020 are being earned at the commonwealth’s public universities, according to data provided by Virginia’s Department of Human Resource Management and compiled by the Washington Business Journal.

Charles Phlegar, who became Virginia Tech’s first-ever vice president for advancement in 2015 and works as the university’s chief fundraiser, moved back to No. 1 on the list after being eclipsed last year by University of Virginia President James Ryan. For 2020, Phlegar is earning $696,324 to Ryan’s salary of $695,250.

Scroll down to see our searchable salary database of thousands of Virginia employees.

Lance Collins, the executive director and vice president of Virginia Tech’s new computer science-focused Alexandria campus, and new George Mason University President Gregory Washington are tied with Old Dominion University football coach Ricky Rahne for No. 3 on the list. All three earn $650,000 in annual base salary.

Football and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up