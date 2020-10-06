Public paychecks: Who earns the most on D.C.’s payroll? Check out our 2020 database.

University of the District of Columbia President Ronald Mason is once again the highest-paid person on the District payroll. Mason’s…

Mason’s 2020 salary of $322,354 is tops, and the same amount he earned last year. No. 2 on the list is former D.C. City Administrator Rashad Young, who recently left the administration of Mayor Muriel Bowser for a job at Howard University. He was earning $307,000 in annual salary from the District before stepping down on Aug. 14.

His move was cause for consternation after he was D.C.’s lead negotiator in a deal to provide public financing for a new Howard hospital. A D.C. ethics board found he committed an inadvertent technical violation of city ethics laws and fined him $2,500, but otherwise cleared him of wrongdoing. He begins his new role with Howard as senior vice president and chief strategy officer on Oct. 12.

