NFL to forego 2021 Pro Bowl in favor of a ‘variety of engaging activities’

The NFL will not host a Pro Bowl at the end of the 2020 season, marking the first time since 1949 that the league won’t have a head-to-head matchup of its best players. Instead, the NFL plans to organize a “variety of engaging activities” that will replace the annual event.

Las Vegas, which was originally slated to host the game, has been granted the right to host the 2022 Pro Bowl at its newly built Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders were already set to host the 2022 NFL Draft after the 2020 event was pushed to a digital format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though a game won’t be played, the NFL still plans to allow fans, players and coaches to vote on Pro Bowl rosters. Eighty-eight players will be selected, with fan voting set to begin Nov. 17.

The decision to cancel the Pro Bowl comes after a tumultuous week for the NFL as it works to play a full season amid the pandemic. A series of positive tests across the league forced the NFL to shuffle around the schedules of eight different teams. Commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t ruled out implementing an 18th week of the regular season in order for all 32 teams to complete a 16-game schedule.