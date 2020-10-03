Click to toggle navigation menu.
Headlines
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Click to expand menu.
Virginia
Click to expand menu.
Alexandria
Arlington
Fairfax County
Loudoun County
Prince William County
Stafford County
Maryland
Click to expand menu.
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore
Calvert County
Charles County
Frederick County
Howard County
Montgomery County
Prince George's County
DC
Crime News
Weather News
Transportation News
National
World
Business & Finance
Click to expand menu.
Consumer
Real Estate
Recalls
Government
Click to expand menu.
Congress
Supreme Court
White House
Election News
The Week on the Hill
Lifestyle
Click to expand menu.
Animals & Pets
Food & Restaurants
Health & Fitness
Life & Style
Parenting
Travel
Entertainment
Sports
Click to expand menu.
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
DC United
Washington Capitals
Washington Mystics
Washington Nationals
Washington Football
Washington Wizards
Photo Galleries
WTOP Noticias
Federal News Network
Fun & Games
WTOP Insights
Click to collapse navigation menu.
News
Traffic
Weather
Listen
Listen Live
Podcast DC
Live Events
Login
Listen
Listen Live
Podcast DC
Live Events
D.C. Metro
62°
Click to search.
site search query
ea91055496
CORONAVIRUS NEWS
:
White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks
|
New daily COVID-19 record for the world
|
Latest test results in DC region
{{headline}}
Close alert.
Home
»
Latest News
»
Minuto a minuto: Trump…
Minuto a minuto: Trump dice que se siente «mucho mejor ahora»
CNN
October 3, 2020, 1:52 PM
Share This:
share on facebook
share on twitter
share via email
print
Not Available
Listen now to WTOP News
WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Not Available
Related News
WFP chief: Nobel Prize message to world not to forget Sahel
Nobel win reflects ‘hunger for international cooperation’
As virus fills French ICUs anew, doctors ask what went wrong
Recommended
What Maryland is doing to ensure election security this year
New
PHOTOS: Hurricane Delta strikes Louisiana as Category 2 storm
Metro rail cars detach near Union Station
Related Categories:
Noticias de Estados Unidos y el Mundo
More from WTOP
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.
Sign up
LOGOUT
VIEW PROFILE