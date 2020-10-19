MicroStrategy looks to shed space at Tysons headquarters

Technology firm MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) is looking to shed some or all of the space at its Tysons headquarters…

Technology firm MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) is looking to shed some or all of the space at its Tysons headquarters after cutting its workforce and making other changes due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to sources.

The company has retained commercial real estate brokerage Newmark Knight Frank (NASDAQ: NMRK) to help it explore its options. Within the past week, the commercial real estate brokerage listed 24,000 square feet of MicroStrategy space on the sixth floor of 1850 Towers Crescent Plaza as available for sublease, according to CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP). That’s just part of the 166,000 square feet the company agreed a decade ago to lease in the 295,000-square-foot building.

But that listing is not likely to be the last from MicroStrategy. A source familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the company will likely shed all of its space in the building.

MicroStrategy declined to comment through a spokesperson.

The move comes…