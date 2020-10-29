ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Maryland, Virginia, N Carolina reach offshore wind agreement

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 8:49 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina have announced an agreement to advance offshore wind development. The three governors announced a framework for the states to promote offshore wind. The states have agreed to form a team with representatives from each jurisdiction that will work to streamline the development of regional offshore wind resources. The three states have committed to work together to increase regulatory certainty and encourage manufacturing of component parts. The partnership also will aim to reduce project costs through supply chain development and share information and best practices.

