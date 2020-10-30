ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 6:56 PM

Balanced Fund 13622.86 – .65 – 3.36 + 2.27

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2388.12 – .50 – .59 + 7.67

Emerging Markets 368.38 – 1.53 – 3.52 + .88

Equity Income Fund 12409.25 – .60 – 5.47 – 9.24

GNMA 784.20 – .05 – .01 + 3.07

General Municipal Debt 1452.10 + .02 + .12 + 1.99

Gold Fund 411.02 + 1.48 – 3.42 + 29.52

High Current Yield 2319.65 – .15 – 1.23 – 1.27

High Yield Municipal 673.22 – .02 + .09 – .11

International Fund 1881.23 – .95 – 5.47 – 6.45

Science and Technology Fund 3919.83 – 2.26 – 5.85 + 22.21

Short Investment Grade 385.75 – .03 – .08 + 3.26

Short Municipal 191.82 – .01 + 1.25

US Government 740.91 + .06 + .20 + 7.45

