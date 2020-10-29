ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 13712.24 + .50 – 2.47 + 2.95

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.06 – .40 + .15 + 8.20

Emerging Markets 375.24 + 1.11 – 1.56 + 2.76

Equity Income Fund 12484.11 + .77 – 4.58 – 8.70

GNMA 784.73 + .04 + .02 + 3.14

General Municipal Debt 1451.70 – .01 + .09 + 1.96

Gold Fund 405.03 + .92 – 5.77 + 27.64

High Current Yield 2322.98 – .02 – 1.02 – 1.13

High Yield Municipal 673.29 – .01 + .11 – .10

International Fund 1899.45 + .37 – 4.01 – 5.54

Science and Technology Fund 4021.40 + 1.76 – 2.99 + 25.38

Short Investment Grade 385.91 – .02 – .03 + 3.31

Short Municipal 191.82 + .01 + 1.25

US Government 740.42 – .28 + .28 + 7.38

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Time to polish the tarnished election apparatus

USPS teams up with FBI to provide biometrics at 100 post offices

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

Army's 18th Airborne Corps picks first winner in innovation challenge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up