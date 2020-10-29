Balanced Fund 13712.24 + .50 – 2.47 + 2.95 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.06 – .40 + .15 + 8.20 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13712.24 + .50 – 2.47 + 2.95

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.06 – .40 + .15 + 8.20

Emerging Markets 375.24 + 1.11 – 1.56 + 2.76

Equity Income Fund 12484.11 + .77 – 4.58 – 8.70

GNMA 784.73 + .04 + .02 + 3.14

General Municipal Debt 1451.70 – .01 + .09 + 1.96

Gold Fund 405.03 + .92 – 5.77 + 27.64

High Current Yield 2322.98 – .02 – 1.02 – 1.13

High Yield Municipal 673.29 – .01 + .11 – .10

International Fund 1899.45 + .37 – 4.01 – 5.54

Science and Technology Fund 4021.40 + 1.76 – 2.99 + 25.38

Short Investment Grade 385.91 – .02 – .03 + 3.31

Short Municipal 191.82 + .01 + 1.25

US Government 740.42 – .28 + .28 + 7.38

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.