Balanced Fund 13904.47 – .30 – 1.01 + 4.39 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2412.74 + .16 + .26 + 8.78 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13904.47 – .30 – 1.01 + 4.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2412.74 + .16 + .26 + 8.78

Emerging Markets 379.92 + .48 + .03 + 4.04

Equity Income Fund 12753.14 – 1.05 – 2.09 – 6.73

GNMA 784.15 + .08 + 3.07

General Municipal Debt 1450.94 + .01 + .06 + 1.91

Gold Fund 426.07 + 1.56 – 1.17 + 34.26

High Current Yield 2338.68 – .10 – .34 – .46

High Yield Municipal 673.14 + .06 + .13 – .13

International Fund 1945.15 – .55 – 2.26 – 3.27

Science and Technology Fund 4106.41 + .72 – 1.29 + 28.03

Short Investment Grade 385.77 – .09 – .07 + 3.27

Short Municipal 191.80 – .03 – .01 + 1.24

US Government 743.60 + .34 + .36 + 7.85

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.