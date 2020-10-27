ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 13904.47 – .30 – 1.01 + 4.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2412.74 + .16 + .26 + 8.78

Emerging Markets 379.92 + .48 + .03 + 4.04

Equity Income Fund 12753.14 – 1.05 – 2.09 – 6.73

GNMA 784.15 + .08 + 3.07

General Municipal Debt 1450.94 + .01 + .06 + 1.91

Gold Fund 426.07 + 1.56 – 1.17 + 34.26

High Current Yield 2338.68 – .10 – .34 – .46

High Yield Municipal 673.14 + .06 + .13 – .13

International Fund 1945.15 – .55 – 2.26 – 3.27

Science and Technology Fund 4106.41 + .72 – 1.29 + 28.03

Short Investment Grade 385.77 – .09 – .07 + 3.27

Short Municipal 191.80 – .03 – .01 + 1.24

US Government 743.60 + .34 + .36 + 7.85

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up