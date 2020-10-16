Balanced Fund 14104.40 – .06 – .11 + 5.89 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2417.63 – .03 + .46 + 9.00 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14104.40 – .06 – .11 + 5.89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2417.63 – .03 + .46 + 9.00

Emerging Markets 376.18 + .24 – .41 + 3.02

Equity Income Fund 13162.26 + .28 – .03 – 3.74

GNMA 783.30 – .03 – .09 + 2.95

General Municipal Debt 1451.09 + .10 + 1.92

Gold Fund 436.89 – .96 – 1.93 + 37.67

High Current Yield 2343.88 + .12 + .02 – .24

High Yield Municipal 672.94 + .01 + .14 – .16

International Fund 1977.63 + .21 – 1.44 – 1.65

Science and Technology Fund 4203.55 + .03 + .71 + 31.06

Short Investment Grade 385.56 – .09 – .06 + 3.21

Short Municipal 191.82 – .01 + 1.25

US Government 744.13 + .08 + .32 + 7.92

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.