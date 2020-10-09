Balanced Fund 14076.59 + .17 + 2.02 + 5.68 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2409.09 + .09 + .07 + 8.61 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14076.59 + .17 + 2.02 + 5.68

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2409.09 + .09 + .07 + 8.61

Emerging Markets 378.78 + .95 + 4.27 + 3.73

Equity Income Fund 13140.90 + .23 + 3.50 – 3.89

GNMA 783.68 – .05 – .14 + 3.00

General Municipal Debt 1449.16 – .01 – .36 + 1.78

Gold Fund 446.87 + 4.92 + 5.06 + 40.82

High Current Yield 2343.06 + .13 + 1.22 – .27

High Yield Municipal 672.02 + .06 – .23 – .29

International Fund 2004.43 + .66 + 3.32 – .32

Science and Technology Fund 4187.78 + 1.88 + 5.85 + 30.57

Short Investment Grade 385.78 + .09 + 3.27

Short Municipal 191.81 – .01 – .06 + 1.25

US Government 741.02 – .14 – .66 + 7.47

-0-

