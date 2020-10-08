Balanced Fund 14050.97 + .56 + 1.46 + 5.49 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2408.38 + .35 – .08 + 8.58 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14050.97 + .56 + 1.46 + 5.49

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2408.38 + .35 – .08 + 8.58

Emerging Markets 375.04 + .64 + 2.44 + 2.71

Equity Income Fund 13100.23 + .96 + 3.16 – 4.19

GNMA 784.04 – .07 – .08 + 3.05

General Municipal Debt 1449.04 – .02 – .39 + 1.77

Gold Fund 425.91 + 1.49 – 1.23 + 34.21

High Current Yield 2340.23 + .23 + 1.03 – .39

High Yield Municipal 671.30 – .03 – .36 – .40

International Fund 1985.94 + .42 + 1.79 – 1.24

Science and Technology Fund 4110.53 + .65 + 2.02 + 28.16

Short Investment Grade 385.85 + .06 + .10 + 3.29

Short Municipal 191.84 – .02 – .04 + 1.26

US Government 742.14 + .16 – .55 + 7.63

