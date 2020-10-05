Balanced Fund 13922.26 + .90 + 1.06 + 4.52 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2394.38 – .54 – .67 + 7.95 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13922.26 + .90 + 1.06 + 4.52

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2394.38 – .54 – .67 + 7.95

Emerging Markets 369.37 + 1.68 + 2.63 + 1.15

Equity Income Fund 12876.72 + 1.42 + 1.66 – 5.82

GNMA 784.15 – .08 + .06 + 3.07

General Municipal Debt 1453.18 – .09 – .29 + 2.06

Gold Fund 432.67 + 1.72 + 2.41 + 36.34

High Current Yield 2324.41 + .42 + .85 – 1.07

High Yield Municipal 673.60 – .21 – .06

International Fund 1965.36 + 1.30 + 1.16 – 2.26

Science and Technology Fund 4057.14 + 2.55 + 2.82 + 26.49

Short Investment Grade 385.34 – .03 + .03 + 3.15

Short Municipal 191.89 – .02 – .04 + 1.29

US Government 743.92 – .27 – .39 + 7.89

