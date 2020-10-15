In The Loop: Russell Wilson joins Madden’s 99 club, Lionel Messi gets a puppy

In The Loop: Russell Wilson joins Madden’s 99 club, Lionel Messi’s puppy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington First up…

In The Loop: Russell Wilson joins Madden’s 99 club, Lionel Messi’s puppy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

First up in our look around the sports world, for the first time in his career Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was awarded a 99 rating for EA Sports’ Madden NFL video game after what has been a historically strong start for him this season. Wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has caught five of Wilson’s touchdown passes so far this season, surprised him with the honor. Just sitting around now waiting for him to get ONE MVP vote.

When your boy @dkm14 surprises you and lets you know you’re in the @eamaddennfl #99Club while you’re on the phone with @therealkengriffeyjr for @dangertalk. Dream come true!!! To every kid in the world, WHY NOT YOU!

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Oct 14, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

“99 problems but Win ain’t one.” Madden #99Club

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Oct 14, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

Lastly, Lionel Messi and his family recently brought home a new pup and its as cute as can be. Although, we can’t help but notice the extreme size comparison between the newbie in the house and Messi’s other dog Hulk. It’s all about ~balance~.