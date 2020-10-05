How big is Amazon’s D.C.-area footprint? We set out to map it.

Even outside of Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 development, the company’s presence in Greater Washington is quite sprawling. By the end of…

Even outside of Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 development, the company’s presence in Greater Washington is quite sprawling. By the end of the year, the second headquarters is expected to have almost 1,600 employees, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) already has more than 10,000 employees in the region. Roughly 2,500 of those are corporate employees in D.C. and Ballston, Herndon and the rest of Northern Virginia.

To give you a better sense of where employees for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant actually work, we’ve compiled our past coverage and data provided by CoStar Group Inc. to deliver a map of Amazon’s footprint and influence in the D.C. metro area. With a company this big, it’s likely that this isn’t everything. We intend to update as needed. Did we miss any? If you know of a new warehouse, data center, grocery store or lease, please let me know.

Here are a few highlights of the map:

Data centers

Amazon has at least 2.5 million square feet of data centers in Northern…