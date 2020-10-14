Dwayne Haskins sent home from practice, remains sick with non-COVID illness

Haskins misses practice, remains sick with non-COVID illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was not…

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was not present at the team’s practice on Wednesday as the quarterback was sent home by team doctors due to an illness. It is believed that illness is not related to COVID-19.

Haskins’ absence comes just days after the second-year quarterback was not with Washington on Sunday for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Channel 9’s Darren Haynes reported that it was a stomach illness that kept Haskins at home on Sunday and that the quarterback tested negative for the coronavirus.

Haskins’ time away from the team comes as his future with the organization is in limbo. The 2019 first-round draft pick was removed as the starting quarterback prior to Week 5 and placed at No. 3 on the depth chart.

Rumors of a potential trade before the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 3 have begun to circulate. But at this time, it has been reported that no teams have reached out to Washington about a trade for Haskins, and Haskins has not asked for a trade himself.

As it relates to Washington’s Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants, Haskins missing practice on Wednesday won’t do much in terms of changing preparation. Quarterback Kyle Allen has been cleared by the medical staff after getting knocked out of the Rams game following a hit to his shoulder. He has again assumed the starting role while Alex Smith is the backup.