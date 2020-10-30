Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, Some States Improve Technology Best Practices

Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Utah are the states with the best digital technology practices, receiving top marks in a…

Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Utah are the states with the best digital technology practices, receiving top marks in a new survey.

The Center for Digital Government’s 2020 Digital States Survey, conducted biennially, evaluates states on their use of technology to support state policies and priorities, save money, enable collaboration and provide innovative and citizen-focused services. Each state is also evaluated on its progress since the last survey, conducted in 2018. The center gives each state a letter grade from A-F.

Among the similarities in the top states are practices that enabled swift responses to the coronavirus pandemic, according to govtech.com. Ohio launched a COVID-19 information portal in early March and a COVID-19 job search portal shortly thereafter. Georgia utilized digital services to populate websites that help citizens find which child-care facilities are open during the pandemic. In Utah, where a telework initiative has been in place since September 2018, the workforce was prepared for a shift to working from home earlier this year.

In addition to the top five states that earned an A grade, 11 received an A-, 14 received a B+, 13 earned a B, four received a B-, 2 received a C+ and one received a C grade – the lowest given in this year’s survey. Rhode Island improved its grade the most since the last survey, moving from a C to a B+.

Grades improved in 10 states since the last biennial survey. That improvement is “an indication that they made smart technology investments and successfully leveraged those investments to deal with urgent changes in operations and remote work prompted by the pandemic,” said Center for Digital Government Executive Director Teri Takai.

Based on survey results, “cybersecurity, budget and cost control, citizen engagement and experience, and cloud computing are the states’ top four priorities, with IT collaboration and IT governance moving up to fifth and sixth,” Takai said. Best practices for addressing the digital divide and infrastructure modernization are other trends Takai noted from the results.

