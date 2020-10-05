D.C. updates list of states subject to self-quarantine order; Elrich criticizes Trump’s Walter Reed motorcade

D.C.’s executive order calling for anyone traveling to the District for nonessential activities from places deemed Covid-19 hot spots to self-quarantine has been updated with a list of 31 states it considers high-risk.
Arizona was removed from the new list, while New Mexico was added. The nearby states of West Virginia and Delaware remain on the list after being added two weeks ago. The District defines high-risk states as those with a seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases of 10 or more per 100,000 people.
The complete list of states in D.C.’s latest order includes:
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Mayor Muriel Bowser's self-quarantine order, first issued in late July, calls for travelers from states deemed