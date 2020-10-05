D.C. updates list of states subject to self-quarantine order; Elrich criticizes Trump’s Walter Reed motorcade

D.C.’s executive order calling for anyone traveling to the District for nonessential activities from places deemed Covid-19 hot spots to…

D.C.’s executive order calling for anyone traveling to the District for nonessential activities from places deemed Covid-19 hot spots to self-quarantine has been updated with a list of 31 states it considers high-risk.

Arizona was removed from the new list, while New Mexico was added. The nearby states of West Virginia and Delaware remain on the list after being added two weeks ago. The District defines high-risk states as those with a seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases of 10 or more per 100,000 people.

The complete list of states in D.C.’s latest order includes:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s self-quarantine order, first issued in late July, calls for travelers from states deemed…