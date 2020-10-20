D.C. rolls out Covid exposure notification system

D.C. residents can opt-in to the District’s smartphone notification system alerting users of potential Covid-19 exposure starting Tuesday. District officials…

D.C. residents can opt-in to the District’s smartphone notification system alerting users of potential Covid-19 exposure starting Tuesday.

District officials said residents who own smartphones will begin receiving push notifications requesting them to join the voluntary program. IPhone users can simply turn on the notification system in the settings of their device, while Android users are required to download the D.C. Covid Alert Notice system app, also known as D.C. CAN.

“This tool will only be useful if we have widespread participation,” D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said at a press conference Monday. “So, we need as many people to opt-in.”

The notification tool can alert residents if they were in close proximity of someone who later tested positive for Covid-19. The system is anonymous and uses Bluetooth technology to alert of potential exposure.

Once the system is activated on a smartphone, it will regularly broadcast signals under a randomized Bluetooth key.…