ChiKo coming to Bethesda Row

Popular fast-casual Chinese-Korean restaurant ChiKo will open a new location in Bethesda Row. The restaurant, which offers Sichuan hot fried…

Popular fast-casual Chinese-Korean restaurant ChiKo will open a new location in Bethesda Row.

The restaurant, which offers Sichuan hot fried chicken sandwiches, rice bowls and much more, including vegetarian, vegan and kids items, already has locations in Capitol Hill and Dupont Circle in D.C. and has had concessions outposts at Nationals Park and Capital One Area. There’s also a ChiKo location in Encinitas, California.

ChiKo comes from restauranteurs Drew Kim, Danny Lee and Scott Drewno, who are also behind Korean spot Anju in Dupont. ChiKo’s Capitol Hill location recently won the casual restaurant of the year award at the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s RAMMY awards.

The new Chiko location is replacing Italian restaurant Prima at 7280 Woodmont Ave. Prima closed in April, citing the impacts of the pandemic. The 1,500-square-foot ChiKo location will have 40 seats and the restaurant is eyeing a potential opening by December.

ChiKo’s announcement of a new restaurant…