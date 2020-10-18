CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some fans can watch Nov. 8 game at FedEx Field | Food bank donations needed | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Policy vs. personality: Undecideds torn as election nears

Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flip

Despite past Democratic wins, Trump making a play for Nevada

Puerto Rico, unable to vote, becomes crucial to US election

Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch for second term

AP FACT CHECK: Trump sees what others do not in the pandemic

Is Facebook really ready for the 2020 election?

Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

Michigan governor pushes back against Trump rally chants

Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up