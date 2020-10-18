AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EDT

Policy vs. personality: Undecideds torn as election nears
Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flip
Despite past Democratic wins, Trump making a play for Nevada
Puerto Rico, unable to vote, becomes crucial to US election
Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch for second term
AP FACT CHECK: Trump sees what others do not in the pandemic
Is Facebook really ready for the 2020 election?
Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies
Michigan governor pushes back against Trump rally chants
Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks
