AP Top Political News at 10:30 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump tests limits as Cabinet members fan out to key states

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

The Latest: Trump meets troops involved in al-Baghdadi raid

Harris target of more misinformation than Pence, data shows

Supreme Court issues flurry of last-minute election orders

Pelosi wants ‘big’ health care, infrastructure push in 2021

As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands

Letters, texts, caravans, parades: Advocates mobilize voters

Trump rule says health plans must disclose costs up front

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

