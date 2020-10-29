AP Top Political News at 10:30 p.m. EDT

Trump tests limits as Cabinet members fan out to key states
Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid
The Latest: Trump meets troops involved in al-Baghdadi raid
Harris target of more misinformation than Pence, data shows
Supreme Court issues flurry of last-minute election orders
Pelosi wants ‘big’ health care, infrastructure push in 2021
As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands
Letters, texts, caravans, parades: Advocates mobilize voters
Trump rule says health plans must disclose costs up front
Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.