AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Barrett pledges no ‘fear or favor’ at high court
Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath
Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from ‘superspreader’
Barrett ads tied to interest groups funded by unnamed donors
Trump, Biden hit battleground Pennsylvania amid pandemic
Kushner says Black people must ‘want to be successful’
High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline
Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel
The Latest: Trump celebrates expected Barrett confirmation
Biden was speaking to George Lopez in widely shared video
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.