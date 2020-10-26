ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

The Latest: Barrett pledges no ‘fear or favor’ at high court

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from ‘superspreader’

Barrett ads tied to interest groups funded by unnamed donors

Trump, Biden hit battleground Pennsylvania amid pandemic

Kushner says Black people must ‘want to be successful’

High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel

The Latest: Trump celebrates expected Barrett confirmation

Biden was speaking to George Lopez in widely shared video

