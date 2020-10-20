AP Top Political News at 11:15 p.m. EDT

Senate Republicans try to ignore Trump’s attacks on Fauci
In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep
McConnell warns White House against COVID relief deal
Trump ups pressure on Barr to probe Bidens as election nears
How Trump plowed through $1 billion, losing cash advantage
US, Russia appear set to extend last remaining nuclear pact
Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID
Report: Tax records show Trump tried to land China projects
Feds say US colleges ‘massively’ underreport foreign funding
Conservative lawyer floats challenge of election outcome
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.