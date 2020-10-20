AP Top Political News at 11:15 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Rural Md. county to close schools | How to spot fake COVID-19 trials | Latest test results in DC region
October 20, 2020

Senate Republicans try to ignore Trump’s attacks on Fauci

In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep

McConnell warns White House against COVID relief deal

Trump ups pressure on Barr to probe Bidens as election nears

How Trump plowed through $1 billion, losing cash advantage

US, Russia appear set to extend last remaining nuclear pact

Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID

Report: Tax records show Trump tried to land China projects

Feds say US colleges ‘massively’ underreport foreign funding

Conservative lawyer floats challenge of election outcome

