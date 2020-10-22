AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Final debate ends on different tone than 1st one
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race
AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate
Debate Takeaways: Trump vs. Biden on virus, race, climate
Final Trump-Biden debate marked by clashes but less chaos
NBC’s Welker sharp in first turn as debate moderator
Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott
US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks
Trump campaign tapes voters at drop boxes, threatens lawsuit
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.