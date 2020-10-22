AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Creative trick-or-treating | Safe Thanksgiving ideas | Latest test results in DC region
The Latest: Final debate ends on different tone than 1st one

Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate

Debate Takeaways: Trump vs. Biden on virus, race, climate

Final Trump-Biden debate marked by clashes but less chaos

NBC’s Welker sharp in first turn as debate moderator

Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott

US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

Trump campaign tapes voters at drop boxes, threatens lawsuit

