AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump takes a brief car ride, ignoring own COVID infection

Trump’s doctor’s comments on symptoms, care spark confusion

One month out, battered Trump campaign faces big challenges

Analysis: Trump faces credibility crisis over health scare

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis

The Latest: Campaign says Biden tests negative for virus

AP EXPLAINS: What happens if a candidate for president dies?

Drubbed in 2018, California GOP looks to regain House seats

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

