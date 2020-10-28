CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council gets virus updates | Va. sees COVID-19 cases surge. What about Northern Va.? | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top Political News at 7:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘We need you’: GOP hunts for new voters in Trump territory

Trump to appeal to Nevada voters from neighboring Arizona

Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

Election 2020 Today: Anxious voters, candidates look west

Biden faces challenges in quickly combating the pandemic

3 social media CEOs face grilling by GOP senators on bias

Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await

Tennessee Senate nominee connects activism to election

Justice Thomas’ wife boosts unsupported claims against Biden

Melania Trump slams Biden, Dems in first solo campaign stop

