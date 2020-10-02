AP Top Political News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital
Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination
The Latest: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis
Cavalier White House approach to COVID catches up to Trump
Trump’s virus hospitalization rocks final stage of campaign
AP Explains: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment
Biden: Trump diagnosis is ‘bracing reminder’ of virus stakes
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness
GOP faces reckoning over Trump’s virus strategy, diagnosis
