CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

The Latest: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis

Cavalier White House approach to COVID catches up to Trump

Trump’s virus hospitalization rocks final stage of campaign

AP Explains: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment

Biden: Trump diagnosis is ‘bracing reminder’ of virus stakes

Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness

GOP faces reckoning over Trump’s virus strategy, diagnosis

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up