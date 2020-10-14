CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 40M infected | DC adds states to high-list list | Virus relief slipping past election | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top Political News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story

Takeaways: Pardon power, silent mics on Barrett’s final day

‘A little bit concerned’: Trump looks to boost Iowa support

AP FACT CHECK: Sen. Cruz scrambles the stats on Obamacare

The Latest: Biden raises record $383 million in September

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

The Latest: Barrett’s confirmation hearing ends for the day

Barrett deflects senators’ questions on climate change

First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms

2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

