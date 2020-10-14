AP Top Political News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story Takeaways: Pardon power, silent mics on Barrett’s final day ‘A little bit…

AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story

Takeaways: Pardon power, silent mics on Barrett’s final day

‘A little bit concerned’: Trump looks to boost Iowa support

AP FACT CHECK: Sen. Cruz scrambles the stats on Obamacare

The Latest: Biden raises record $383 million in September

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

The Latest: Barrett’s confirmation hearing ends for the day

Barrett deflects senators’ questions on climate change

First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms

2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.