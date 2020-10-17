AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch…

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch for second term AP FACT CHECK: Trump sees what others do not in the pandemic Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies Low-key Democrat tries to hang onto Senate seat in Michigan GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally For Trump, city where ‘bad things happen’ looms large Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens Life on the line: Early voters wait ‘as long as it takes’ White House rejects Putin response to US arms control offer Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.