AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch for second term

AP FACT CHECK: Trump sees what others do not in the pandemic

Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

Low-key Democrat tries to hang onto Senate seat in Michigan

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

For Trump, city where ‘bad things happen’ looms large

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

Life on the line: Early voters wait ‘as long as it takes’

White House rejects Putin response to US arms control offer

