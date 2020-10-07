CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening with virus aid talks on Capitol Hill? | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Viewer’s Guide: Virus response on stage with Pence, Harris

Google, Oracle meet in copyright clash at Supreme Court

Voter beware: US tells public how to avoid election mischief

Audit likely gave congressional staff glimpse of Trump taxes

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Trump reports ‘no symptoms,’ returns to downplaying virus

Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

5 questions as Pence and Harris prepare for debate faceoff

Democrat’s personal scandal roils N. Carolina Senate race

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up