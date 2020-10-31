ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan’s Black voters

Election emerges as referendum on race relations in America

If 2020 is like 2000, Trump believes he’s got the votes

Who is voting? Who is winning? Early vote only offers clues

Show your work: AP plans to explain vote calling to public

Race for Texas intensifies amid surging turnout, COVID cases

As Trump faces uncertain future, so do his signature rallies

Trump’s election night party up in air due to DC virus rules

Houston looks to boost turnout by offering 24-hour voting

Biden takes case against Trump to COVID ground zero in Iowa

