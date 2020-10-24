CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge in US, Europe | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aide

The Latest: Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus

Eyes turn to Texas as early voting surge surpasses 2016

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Reid says Biden should end Senate filibuster after 3 weeks

Murkowski’s nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court

Minority pushes Trump agenda largely unpopular among tribes

Four years in, Trump has plenty of unfinished business

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and Biden in their last clash on stage

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up