CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Trump reports ‘no symptoms,’ returns to downplaying virus

Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Trump campaign’s next steps unclear after White House return

Democrat’s personal scandal roils N. Carolina Senate race

The Latest: Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive

‘An embarrassment’: Trump tweet angers pandemic survivors

White House staff, Secret Service eye virus with fear, anger

Five things to know about the Big Tech antitrust report

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up