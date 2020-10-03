CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Colliding crises shake already chaotic campaign’s last month

Supreme Court opens new term on cusp of conservative control

Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis

Of presidents and health, history replete with secrecy, lies

N. Carolina Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis

AP FACT CHECK: Distortions from a week of wild disruption

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up