AP Top Political News at 11:00 p.m. EDT

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally
Barrett vows fair approach as justice, Democrats skeptical
Biden makes big push in Ohio, once seen as long shot for him
Senate Democrats’ fundraising success puts GOP on defensive
Health care law on line at court, but is it likely to fall?
Takeaways: Coronavirus at center of Supreme Court hearings
Trump, Biden try to line up by Fauci as they court voters
Roberta McCain, John McCain’s mother, dies at 108
The Latest: Trump tells Fla. supporters he feels ‘powerful’
McConnell, McGrath spar over federal response to coronavirus
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.