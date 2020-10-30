AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
October 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

Election emerges as referendum on race relations in America

Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

If 2020 is like 2000, Trump believes he’s got the votes

Race for Texas intensifies amid surging turnout, COVID cases

Who is voting? Who is winning? Early vote only offers clues

As Trump faces uncertain future, so do his signature rallies

Trump’s election night party up in air due to DC virus rules

Houston looks to boost turnout by offering 24-hour voting

Biden takes case against Trump to COVID ground zero in Iowa

Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed

