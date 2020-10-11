CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Graham, Harris share spotlight as Barrett hearings begin

Doctor says Trump won’t transmit virus, stays mum on tests

Biden hits Trump on economy in critical Pennsylvania county

No ‘dogma’: Democrats walk tightrope on Barrett’s faith

AP FACT CHECK: Debate week’s twisted tales on virus, climate

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

White House virus aid offer is panned by Pelosi, Senate GOP

GOP’s Supreme Court push may box in Cory Gardner

Five things to know about court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

