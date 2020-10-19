CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some hospitals in crisis again as infections soar | France becomes latest nation to pass 1 million cases | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

High court to review two cases involving Trump border policy

2016 sequel? Trump’s old attacks failing to land on Biden

The Latest: Trump plans to debate Biden despite rule changes

Trump ‘running angry,’ attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci

Republicans see bright spot in voter registration push

High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Senate to work through weekend to push Barrett onto court

Pentagon estimates cost of new nuclear missiles at $95.8B

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up