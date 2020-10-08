CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC extends state of emergency | Montgomery Co. preps for COVID-era voting | Rethinking Thanksgiving? | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

VP Debate Takeaways: Pandemic looms over a more civil fight

Marine general has COVID after Pentagon meeting

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

In VP debate, plexiglass an extra participant on the stage

Trump administration turns to immigration as vote nears

Republicans see ‘grim’ Senate map and edge away from Trump

In about-face, Trump seeks to salvage parts of virus aid

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

