A Guide to Work-From-Home Attire

As the novelty of working from home wears off, it can be a challenge to feel energized and productive starting…

As the novelty of working from home wears off, it can be a challenge to feel energized and productive starting your workday from your living room. It can be tempting to stay in your pajamas, especially if you’re feeling less than motivated. But being mindful of what you wear for work can help set the tone for the day and contribute to your overall wellness and productivity, so it’s worth stepping up your game.

Another challenge is separating work and home life when it all happens in the same space. One easy way to differentiate between the two is to change your clothes. This may seem like a small detail, but it can help you switch gears into a work mindset when it’s time to get productive.

No one should have to dread going to work in the morning. To help you feel more confident about starting your day remotely, here’s a guide on how to feel confident and ready to tackle the day with the help of your work-from-home outfits.

What to Wear on a Normal Workday

Unless your job requires you to be on camera, the organization you work for is probably not overly concerned with what you wear to work while working from home. Comfortable clothing overall is increasingly popular in our culture, with everything from sweatpants to yoga leggings becoming more acceptable attire outside of work hours. These aren’t necessarily bad choices for working from home, especially if you are juggling your work with other family responsibilities during the day. But if you can find a balance between overly comfortable and overly formal work clothes, you’ll be better off.

Think about your remote work clothing as you would your casual Friday look at the office. That means you should definitely change out of your pajamas before starting work. To make it easier, lay out what you will wear the night before to avoid decision fatigue in the morning.

Here are items to consider wearing while working from home:

— A polo shirt or shirt with a collar of some kind, such as a mock turtleneck.

— A comfortable sweater or cardigan.

— A soft knit or jersey dress.

— Nice looking jeans.

— More formal, nice looking capris.

— Slacks or khaki pants.

— A jersey or knit jumpsuit.

Additionally, don’t neglect personal hygiene and maintenance; your hair should always be well groomed in case you have to hop on a last-minute meeting, and light makeup can help you feel more prepared to take on the day. Bottom line: Dress well enough to feel confident and professional yet comfortable, in case of an impromptu video call. Dress more formally, put on full makeup and even experiment with switching out your house slippers for comfortable work shoes if that makes you feel more put together. Find a way to strike the right balance between comfortable and professional over the next week and notice how you feel as a result.

If purchasing something new for your work-from-home wardrobe will help your motivation, go for it. The good news is many clothing companies are already responding to the need for a comfortable yet professional look by creating professional clothing with soft, movable fabrics.

What to Wear to Meetings or Video Calls

To increase your confidence, dress as though you were attending or giving the meeting in-person. This speaks to your professionalism and will help everyone feel as though they are in a “real” meeting. While dress codes vary, choose something appropriate to your industry that also looks good on camera. If you are unsure about the formality of the meeting, ask the organizer for additional details to get a sense of what would be best to wear, or just err on the side of more formal attire.

Keep in mind that your viewers will only see a portrait picture of you on their screen, so give particular attention to your shirt, hair, glasses and any accessories that will be visible. Try to avoid any overpowering accessories or patterns, since that can be distracting on a video. It’s best to be fully dressed for video calls and meetings in case you need to get up while you are on video.

Here are items that you can consider wearing:

— A well-pressed shirt or blouse.

— A well-fitting sweater or cardigan.

— Slacks or a nice pair of pants, such as corduroys and khakis.

— A dress or skirt.

— A dress shirt and tie (in the case of a more formal meeting).

— A blazer or suit jacket (in the case of a more formal meeting).

— Accessories such as a scarf or jewelry.

You will probably find that most of your current clothing will suffice for your work-from-home wardrobe. However, you may find that it may be worth investing in a few quality and comfortable pieces if that will increase your confidence and help you move through your day seamlessly.

