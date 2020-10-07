44 MBA Programs Where Grads Find Jobs Fast

Identify business schools where grads get hired fast. MBA applicants who hope to find MBA-level jobs soon after completing B-school…

MBA applicants who hope to find MBA-level jobs soon after completing B-school may prefer to attend MBA programs where the vast majority of graduates are hired quickly. Employment statistics from the 2021 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings allow MBA hopefuls to distinguish between various MBA programs using the data submitted in an annual survey. Among the 131 full-time MBA programs that reported how many 2019 graduates who sought work were employed three months after earning their degrees, these 44 programs had the highest employment rates with more than 90.6% of graduates at each landing gigs within three months.

Baylor University (Hankamer) (TX)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 32

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 90.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 56 (tie)

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 246

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.1%

U.S. News business school rank: 18

Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 205

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 19

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 227

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 7

University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 34

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 39

West Texas A&M University

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 35

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 99-131

Yale University (CT)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 301

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 9

Boston University (Questrom)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 121

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 48 (tie)

University of Texas–Dallas (Jindal)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 36

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

John Carroll University (Boler) (OH)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 38

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 92.1%

U.S. News business school rank: 99-131

Rice University (Jones) (TX)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 103

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 92.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 25 (tie)

Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 221

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 92.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 25 (tie)

Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 264

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 92.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 15

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 249

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 92.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 118

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 93.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 30 (tie)

Iowa State University (Ivy)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 30

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 93.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

University of Alabama (Manderson)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 105

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 93.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 324

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 93.5%

U.S. News business school rank: 5

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 664

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 93.5%

U.S. News business school rank: 1 (tie)

Northern Arizona University (Franke)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 32

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 93.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 99-131

New York University (Stern)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 361

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 10

Indiana University (Kelley)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 181

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.5%

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 392

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 147

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 23

Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 133

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 22

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge (Ourso)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 38

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 69

University of Georgia (Terry)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 39

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Texas Christian University (Neeley)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 40

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 95%

U.S. News business school rank: 56 (tie)

University of Chicago (Booth)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 508

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 95.1%

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

University of Southern California (Marshall)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 165

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 95.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 17

Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 418

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 95.5%

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

University of Kansas

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 22

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 95.5%

U.S. News business school rank: 68

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 70

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 95.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 27

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 352

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 96%

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

University of Virginia (Darden)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 298

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 96.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 11

University of South Dakota

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 28

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 96.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 99-131

North Carolina State University (Poole)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 29

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 96.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 52

Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 34

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 97.1%

U.S. News business school rank: 56 (tie)

Appalachian State University (Walker) (NC)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 44

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 97.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 99-131

University of Washington (Foster)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 87

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 98.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

College of Charleston (SC)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 32

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 100%

U.S. News business school rank: 95 (tie)

La Salle University (PA)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 44

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 100%

U.S. News business school rank: 99-131

St. John Fisher College (NY)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 48

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 100%

U.S. News business school rank: 99-131

University of South Florida (Muma)

Number of full-time 2019 MBA grads seeking employment: 21

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 100%

U.S. News business school rank: 99-131

Find a B-school that prepares you for your dream job and identify an MBA program with high-quality career services. According to experts, the MBA programs where grads are hired the fastest aren’t necessarily the programs where grads receive the best compensation. So, MBA hopefuls should assess a school’s employment rate alongside its average starting salary and bonus to gauge which programs offer the best return on investment. Follow U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook to get advice on how to choose a business school.

Update 10/07/20: This slideshow has been updated with new data based on the 2021 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings.