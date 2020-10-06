2021 Best Global Universities Rankings Coming Oct. 20

For the seventh year, U.S. News will produce global rankings to help guide students interested in higher education options outside…

For the seventh year, U.S. News will produce global rankings to help guide students interested in higher education options outside of their home country.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, U.S. News will release the Best Global Universities rankings, which focus on schools’ academic research and reputation, not their separate undergraduate or graduate programs. Students can use these rankings to accurately compare universities — including U.S. colleges — globally, regionally and within their own country, as well as by field of study.

The overall Best Global Universities rankings will encompass nearly 1,500 top universities across 86 countries, up from 81 countries last year.

U.S. News will also publish five regional rankings of the top universities in Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe and Latin America. Country-specific rankings will be released again this year. In the 2021 edition, U.S. News will publish 45 country rankings — including 12 countries with large numbers of ranked schools: Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

U.S. News will publish 10 new subject area rankings in the following fields:

— Biotechnology and applied microbiology (250 ranked schools)

— Cell biology (250 ranked schools)

— Chemical engineering (250 ranked schools)

— Endocrinology and metabolism (250 ranked schools)

— Energy and fuels (250 ranked schools )

— Gastroenterology and hepatology (100 ranked schools)

— Infectious diseases (100 ranked schools)

— Nanoscience and nanotechnology (250 ranked schools)

— Public, environmental and occupational health (250 ranked schools)

— Radiology, nuclear medicine and medical imaging (200 ranked schools)

In addition, U.S. News will continue to publish the 28 subject area rankings included in last year’s edition. These are:

— Agricultural sciences

— Arts and humanities

— Biology and biochemistry

— Cardiac and cardiovascular systems

— Chemistry

— Civil engineering

— Clinical medicine

— Computer science

— Economics and business

— Electrical and electronic engineering

— Engineering

— Environment/ecology

— Geosciences

— Immunology

— Materials science

— Mathematics

— Mechanical engineering

— Microbiology

— Molecular biology and genetics

— Neuroscience and behavior

— Oncology

— Pharmacology and toxicology

— Physics

— Plant and animal science

— Psychiatry/psychology

— Social sciences and public health

— Space science

— Surgery

The number of schools ranked in four of the 28 existing subject rankings will be increased: Computer science and environment/ecology will each see an increase of 250 ranked schools, bringing the totals up to 500, and electrical and electronic engineering and neuroscience and behavior will each see an increase of 150 ranked schools, bringing the totals up to 400.

To produce the global rankings, which are based on data and metrics provided by Clarivate, U.S. News uses a methodology that focuses on factors that measure research performance. The ranking indicators for the overall rankings include those that measure a university’s global and regional reputation and academic research performance using bibliometric indicators such as citations and publications.

U.S. News uses a separate methodology for the subject-specific rankings based on academic research performance in each subject. These subject rankings are not of academic majors, departments or a specific school at a university like a business or medical school. U.S. News uses various bibliometric measures, including publications and citations, as well as indicators for global and regional reputation in each specific subject.

