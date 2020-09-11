Viewpoint: Let’s talk — and learn — amongst ourselves

One thing we Americans normally don’t lack is our ability to talk. From council meetings to Capitol Hill, from 24-hour…

One thing we Americans normally don’t lack is our ability to talk.

From council meetings to Capitol Hill, from 24-hour cable commentary to fan theories that delve into the vagaries of “Star Wars” droid sidekicks, our comfort zone is in constant conversation.

Now, it’s time to talk about the things that matter most, things that will make us a stronger society and business community.

Let’s talk about race.

For so long, we’ve been told that topic is taboo at the office, that no good can come from reopening age-old wounds or pouring salt into new ones. But even less good comes from staying silent anymore. The only way wounds heal is if we address them head on, clean them up, and find the right ointment that helps protect and treat them, not just wish them away. Too much inequality is built into our business and economic systems to opt for silence — if we don’t ever talk about it, we don’t ever fix it.

Also keep in mind, this conversation is not new to many in the business…