Update on Coronavirus Relief for Student Loan Borrowers

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum in August extending coronavirus emergency relief benefits for borrowers with federal student loans through…

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum in August extending coronavirus emergency relief benefits for borrowers with federal student loans through Dec. 31. Since that signing, the Education Department has released additional details to help qualifying borrowers understand how this extension will affect their student loans.

The original coronavirus relief bill, known as the CARES Act and signed into law on March 27, helped most federal student loan borrowers by temporarily pausing payments and involuntary collections on federally held student loans through Sept. 30. Since then, borrowers with student loans held by the federal government have not been required to make payments on those loans, nor has interest accrued on them. In addition, collections activities such as wage garnishment and the reduction of tax refunds have been prohibited.

[Read: Coronavirus Stimulus: 5 Things Student Loan Borrowers Should Know.]

With those provisions set to expire at the end of September and no end to the COVID-19 health and economic crisis in sight, the executive memorandum extends the student loan relief and provides further help for struggling borrowers.

The Education Department recently confirmed that this action will maintain many of the same provisions put in place by the CARES Act, which is great news for borrowers who have been relying on this relief to make ends meet. Here is what you need to know about the recent update.

Temporary Pauses Are Still Automatic

For qualifying borrowers, the executive action will automatically continue the pause on federal student loan payments and involuntary collections through the end of the year. The temporary 0% interest rate on all federally held student loans will also continue.

Specifically, collections on defaulted, federally held loans will remain halted, and any borrower with such loans who has had wages garnished during this time will receive a refund of those garnishments. Any qualifying federal student loan payments made since March 13, the retroactive date of the administrative forbearance period, can also be refunded upon request.

These may seem like small details, but the memorandum was not explicit, so it was previously unclear whether emergency relief would continue automatically. This is good news because it means that struggling borrowers are not required to take any action to renew the emergency forbearance or stop collections activities, and these benefits will continue to be applied to all borrowers who qualify.

Months Still Count Toward Loan Forgiveness and Rehabilitation Programs

Another important aspect about the coronavirus relief update pertains to those seeking eventual student loan forgiveness or rehabilitation.

Months during the pause will continue to count toward the 120 payments required by the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program — if the borrower works full time for a qualifying employer during the suspension period — and also toward payments that are required to receive forgiveness under an income-driven repayment plan.

[Read: Prepare Wisely for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.]

Likewise, months during the extended suspension will continue to be counted toward federal loan rehabilitation programs for borrowers with student loans in default. If you have a defaulted federal student loan and enter a new rehabilitation agreement during this pause period, any date since March 13, the suspended payments that would have been made from the beginning of your agreement until Dec. 31 will count.

Borrowers With Ineligible Federal Student Loans Can Still Access Emergency Assistance

The Education Department has also extended flexibility granted to student loan servicers to assist borrowers who do not qualify for the automatic relief. This allows servicers to grant additional emergency forbearances to borrowers who are still required to make payments on their federal student loans but are struggling to do so.

Like the CARES Act, the memorandum excludes borrowers with Perkins loans not owned by the government and commercially held Federal Family Education Loans, or FFEL. These two programs no longer exist, but there are still many borrowers who are repaying student loans received through them.

While these borrowers did not receive the automatic temporary benefits, however, they will continue to be able to seek relief by applying for an emergency forbearance or applying for an income-driven repayment plan.

If you’re not sure what types of student loans you have, contact your loan servicer to find out. If you have an online account with your loan servicer, you can also check there to see whether the benefit was applied to your account. If you find that your student loan was excluded from the temporary benefits, you can still seek relief by contacting your loan servicer to apply for income-driven repayment or forbearance.

[Read: What to Know About Changes Coming to Student Loan Servicing]

More Updates Are Coming

The Education Department and its student loan servicers are working together to get the necessary information about this coronavirus relief update to qualifying borrowers. The Education Department posts details on its FAQ page to help borrowers understand how this extension will affect their loans.

However, there are still some details that need to be finalized and shared with federal student loan borrowers, so stay tuned for updates from your student loan servicer. For example, the Education Department has confirmed that borrowers in an income-driven repayment plan will not have to recertify their income before Dec. 31, noting that these borrowers will be notified individually of a new recertification date before it is time to recertify.

To ensure that you get the latest updates, make sure that the address and contact information on file with your student loan servicer is up to date. You can call your servicer or log in to the payment portal to check.

More from U.S. News

What to Know About Student Loan Consolidation for Coronavirus Relief

Student Loan Options for Parents to Fill a College Tuition Gap

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Student Loan Repayment

Update on Coronavirus Relief for Student Loan Borrowers originally appeared on usnews.com