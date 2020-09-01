Top 10 Cancer Hospitals in Florida

No. 10 Cleveland Clinic Weston Cleveland Clinic Weston is a general medical, surgical and teaching hospital in Weston, Florida. It’s…

No. 10 Cleveland Clinic Weston

Cleveland Clinic Weston is a general medical, surgical and teaching hospital in Weston, Florida. It’s part of the far-reaching Cleveland Clinic health system (based in Ohio). Cleveland Clinic Weston earned an excellent rating for 30-day survival after being admitted, relative to other hospitals, in cancer scorecards used for U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. It’s also excellent in frequency of discharging patients directly home rather than to another facility. The hospital is rated as high performing in both colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery.

No. 9 Miami Cancer Institute at South Miami Hospital

Miami Cancer Institute at South Miami Hospital is part of the general medical-surgical and teaching facility in Miami. The hospital is rated excellent in 30-day survival and discharging patients to home. It received a high rating in number of patients — the relative volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer-related disorders over three years — with a higher volume associated with better outcomes. The hospital scored high performing in lung cancer surgery and average in colon cancer surgery.

No. 8 Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Hospital of Miami

Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Hospital of Miami is part of the Baptist Hospital general medical-surgical and teaching facility in Miami. Baptist Hospital earned scores as high performing for cancer among adult specialties and is rated excellent in 30-day survival and discharging patients to home. It received a very high rating for number of patients. Patient experience, which reflects opinions of inpatients from a government-endorsed survey about the overall quality of their stay, was above average. This Miami Cancer Institute facility offers excellence in advanced technologies including the Proton Therapy Center. The evaluation for this teaching hospital also encompasses data from Baptist Children’s Hospital. The hospital is recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital. It scored as high performing in colon cancer surgery and average in lung cancer surgery.

No. 7 Memorial Hospital West

Memorial Hospital West is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Pembroke Pines, Florida. High performing in adult cancer care, the hospital is rated excellent for 30-day survival and discharging patients to home, very high in patient volume and above average for patient experience. The hospital’s Memorial Cancer Institute offers an excellent range of advanced cancer technologies and treatments, including bone marrow transplant. The institute conducts research including clinical trials that provide access to potential cancer breakthroughs. Patients services, ranked as excellent, encompass programs like patient navigators. The hospital is high performing in colon cancer surgery and average in lung cancer surgery.

No. 6 Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center-University of Miami Hospital and Clinics

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center-University of Miami Hospital and Clinics is a cancer facility and academic hospital in Miami. It earned high performing ratings including cancer as an adult specialty, colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery, and is rated excellent in 30-day survival and discharging patients to home. The NCI-designated cancer center is also certified for bone marrow and tissue transplantation by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy. The center is rated excellent for advanced technologies and patient services, such as fertility preservation counseling for newly diagnosed patients with cancer. The center conducts research including clinical trials.

No. 5 AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Orlando is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Orlando, Florida. The hospital earned a high performing rating for adult cancer care, and specifically for colon cancer and lung cancer surgery. It scored excellent in 30-day survival and discharging patients to home. Patient volume was rated very high, and patient experience above average. The community hospital also serves as a referral hospital for Central Florida and beyond, and the evaluation encompassed several system facilities. The hospital was rated excellent for nurse staffing — more nursing care per patient is tied to better outcomes and patient experience. Advanced technologies and patient services were deemed excellent, and the hospital is accredited by FACT for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

No. 4 Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital is a general medical and surgical facility in Tampa, Florida. It serves as a teaching hospital for students at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. The evaluation also encompasses Tampa General Hospital Children’s Medical Center. The adult cancer center offers a range of specialty programs including colorectal, gynecological, brain and spinal cord, otolaryngology, hematology and liver oncology. The hospital is high performing for cancer and specifically for colon cancer surgery. Ratings for 30-day survival and discharging patients to home are excellent. The hospital offers an excellent range of advanced technologies including precision radiation therapy. Patient services and nurse staffing were rated excellent, and the hospital is a Nurse Magnet Hospital.

No 3. Mayo-Clinic Jacksonville

Mayo-Clinic Jacksonville is a general medical, surgical and teaching hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s high performing in procedures including colon cancer and lung cancer surgery. Part of the Mayo Clinic Health System, it scored as high preforming for cancer care, with excellence in 30-day survival, discharge directly to home, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technologies and patient services. It’s recognized as both a Nurse Magnet hospital and an NCI-designated cancer center, and accredited by FACT for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

No 2. UF Health Shands Hospital

UF Health Shands Hospital is a general medical and surgical facility in Gainesville, Florida. This teaching hospital is part of the University of Florida Health system. The evaluation includes data for UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital and two other hospitals in the UF Health Shands system. It scored as high performing for cancer care, and specifically for colon cancer and lung cancer surgery. The hospital earned excellent scores for 30-day survival and discharging patients directly to home. Nurse staffing and advanced technologies, with a wide spectrum of radiological therapies, are rated excellent. Patient services, which also earned excellent ratings, include the Criser Cancer Resource Center created for patients and families. The hospital is a Nurse Magnet hospital and FACT-accredited for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

No. 1 H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is a cancer facility and teaching hospital in Tampa, FL. It is high performing in cancer care, colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. Outcome and experience scores for 30-day survival and discharging patients to home are excellent, and the relative volume of high-risk patients is very high. Advanced technologies used for cancer treatment earned an excellent ranking. The facility is recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital and an NCI-designated cancer center, and is FACT-accredited for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

