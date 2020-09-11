Shelly Bell: ‘Without defined voices, there’s not a defined plan’

We invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha. We’re…

We invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha. We’re hoping this conversation is just a start. A start to an ongoing dialogue about the increasing role the business community must take to eradicate inequities. A start to a greater understanding of one another in the workplace. A start to changing the dynamic for people of color in recruitment and leadership, investment and influence. Read on for excerpts from our conversation, edited here for space and clarity and arranged by speaker. See their takeaways in their own words. Hopefully they inform your own conversations going forward.

On leadership and recruitment

“What I found is that the problems kind of end up in the upper management. So the upper management keeps making the mid-level and other managers and employees get [diversity] training, but the upper management never gets training on equity. And they just wait for…