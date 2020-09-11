Seven prominent Black business leaders discuss what must be done to effect real change in racial justice

This was a conversation long in the making. Soon after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died under the knee…

Soon after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, we wanted to bring together Black business leaders in the D.C. region to talk about what steps must take place to address racial justice and bring about real, substantive change in this business community. So, we invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha.

But this conversation is not enough. We can’t just ask Black business leaders about what change they hope to see — a conversation many have already had ad nauseam given that their struggle long preceded the death of Floyd and others. We need to take a hard look at the long-prevailing business hierarchy.

So, we’re hoping this conversation is just a start. A start to an ongoing dialogue about the increasing role the business community must take to eradicate inequities. A…