Select venues in D.C. will get to host live entertainment through the end of October

D.C. is launching a pilot program that will bring live indoor entertainment back to the District in a controlled manner for the month of October, as the city seeks to create opportunities for hard-hit performance venues to make some much-needed revenue.

District officials said Friday that City Winery in Ivy City, the GALA Hispanic Theatre in Columbia Heights, Pearl Street Warehouse and Union Stage at The Wharf, The Hamilton in downtown and The Kennedy Center in Foggy Bottom are the six venues that will participate in the pilot.

The program will allow live performances in a controlled environment, and D.C. officials said operations can be scaled up or down. D.C. will allow the six venues to operate through Oct. 30 and perhaps allow more venues to follow if the program proves safe and successful. No other live entertainment venues will be allowed to operate until the end of the pilot program.

The participating venues will be allowed to host live shows with a maximum of 50 people, which…